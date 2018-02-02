× Indiana man faces two years of probation following guilty plea for child molestation

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Grant County man pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation on Friday and was sentenced to probation.

Robert McMinn, 48, was sentenced on both counts of child molestation for two years in probation.

This comes after he was arrested in Feb. of last year.

Authorities put out a warrant for his arrest and he was arrested the following day.

Court documents say the incidents happened several years ago in Marion when the child was 5 or 6 years old.