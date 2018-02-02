Cold weather arrives in central Indiana with a blast of snow possible this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The really cold air is here! Temperatures started in the single digits for the first time in over two weeks in central Indiana. Don’t expect much of a warm-up by the afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine will help to get temperatures into the mid 20s and we'll drop back down into the mid teens overnight. With cold air in place for the weekend, a brief wintry system could give us a chance for snow through Sunday.

Clouds will arrive late Friday and increase overnight. Temperatures will rise into the upper 30s to near 40. As light precipitation arrives in the evening, the possibility of accumulating snow on Saturday seems low, as temperatures may melt the snow as it falls.

Better chances for snow arrive on Sunday with one round in the morning and a heavier round in the late afternoon or evening. Again, with temperatures above freezing for part of the day, some melting will eat into snow totals.

About an inch of snow, perhaps two could be possible. Higher amounts are expected north of Indianapolis.