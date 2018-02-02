Authorities: 30-year-old man nearly impaled after crashing into business

Posted 4:23 pm, February 2, 2018, by , Updated at 04:24PM, February 2, 2018

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police and Sullivan County emergency agencies responded to a single-vehicle crash where a driver was almost impaled.

On Friday afternoon at around 1:45, authorities were dispatched to the 11000 block of N. US 41 in Farmersburg on the report of a pickup truck into a building.

Preliminary investigation revealed a gray 2005 pickup, driven by 30-year-old Kenneth Bolinger, of Terre Haute, was northbound on US41 when he suddently left the roadway.

The pickup ended up colliding into the side of J and L Services.

During the collision, police said a 4×4 came within inches of impaling Bolinger.

He was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment of a leg injury and neck pain.

His injuries are believed non-life threatening. A medical issue may have contributed to the crash.

“The post came within mere inches of impaling the driver. Mr. Bolinger is most certainly lucky to be alive”, commented investigating officer Senior Trooper Brent Robinson.

