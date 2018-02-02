Alert driver’s tip helps deputies arrest suspects in rest stop drug bust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. - An alert driver helped deputies catch two drug suspects.

Just after midnight Wednesday morning, a person called 911 reporting a couple acting suspicious at a rest stop along I-65.

The caller told officials the man and woman were looking through trash cans and a dumpster, as well as asking people for money.

“We are serious about keeping drugs out of our community,” said Sheriff Matt Myers, with Bartholomew County.

Investigators tracked down Daniel Shuffitt, Sarah Callon and a vehicle that matched the description at a different rest stop a few miles away.

“As deputies were starting to investigate and find out what was going on it was determined that these two individuals one from Franklin and one from Columbus were wanted out of our county for a shoplifting charge,” Myers said.

A K-9 was called in and allegedly got a hit on the vehicle. Detectives say they found a case stuffed with syringes and other drug paraphernalia on the driver’s side floorboard.

“We’re finding a lot of the vehicles that we come across on suspicious reports we’re finding this stuff in their vehicles,” said Myers, who added that fighting drugs and drug dealers has been a continuous fight in Bartholomew County.

“We can’t stop the drug issues and crime in our area unless people are willing to call us and report suspicious activity.”

See something, say something; it’s a line several law enforcement agencies have used over and over and this is an example that it works.

“If this person wouldn’t have called us, we wouldn’t have been able to take these two into custody,” Myers aid.

Shuffitt and Callon are both facing drug charges. Before being taken to the Bartholomew County Jail, Shuffitt was taken to the hospital to be checked out after telling officers he wasn’t feeling well.