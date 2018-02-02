× A cold, snowy weekend ahead for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A cold front brought an arctic blast and Friday was the coldest day we’ve had in two weeks.

Now, we’ll have frequent chances for snow across central Indiana.

It won’t be as cold through the weekend with highs near 40 degrees.

Flurries are likely Saturday afternoon before more widespread snow develops Saturday night as another cold front moves in.

Up to 1″ snow is likely by sunrise Sunday and an additional 1″ accumulation is likely through the day Sunday.

We’ll have a dry Monday before a third cold front brings the possibility of accumulating snow Tuesday through Wednesday.

highs stayed below freezing Friday.

Temperatures will not be as cold Saturday.

Snow is likely Sunday.

Expect 1-2″ snow Sunday.

We’ll have a dry Monday.

Snow will accumulate Tuesday.

Snow will continue through Wednesday.