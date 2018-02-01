Temperatures set to drop Thursday as cold blast arrives in central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you thought we were done with extreme winter temperatures, you’re wrong!

It’s been two weeks since temperatures dropped into the single digits, and it looks like we’re making the journey again. And it arrives tonight.

After a mild start (by January standards) to Thursday, cold air will begin rushing into Indiana this afternoon, dropping temperatures most of the day. Expect lows tonight to drop into the single digits to near 10 degrees by early Friday morning.

And the cold air will stick around for Friday. Highs will be in the mid 20s to end the work week.

But there is a bit of good news: plenty of sunshine is expected on Friday and the really cold air won’t last too long.

However, warmer weekend weather comes with its share of wintry problems. Light snow is expected to start late Saturday and continue into Sunday. Some minor accumulations of an inch or so are possible for the weekend.