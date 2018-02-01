State distributing opioid overdose kits to 34 rural counties

Posted 6:49 pm, February 1, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health says 95 first responder agencies in 34 rural counties will receive opioid overdose antidote kits.

The agency announced Wednesday it’s awarding $127,000 in funding to provide nearly 3,400 naloxone kits and training to the first responders.

It says the funding comes from a $3.2 million federal grant to the Health Department in October. It selected rural counties with higher emergency room visits for overdoses, a greater number of opioid prescriptions and a lower reported use of naloxone by first responders.

The first responders receiving the kits are in Adams, Cass, Clinton, Crawford, Decatur, DeKalb, Dubois, Fayette, Grant, Greene, Henry, Huntington, Jackson, Jay, Jefferson, Jennings, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lawrence, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Noble, Parke, Pike, Pulaski, Randolph, Rush, Starke, Steuben, Tipton, Wabash, Wayne and Union counties.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s