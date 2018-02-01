× Senate passes bill that would expand charges for killing fetuses at any stage of development

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Currently, Indiana law says those who kill a fetus can only be charged if the baby could have lived outside the womb. Thursday, the state Senate passed a bill that would change that.

Depending on the circumstances of the event, Senate Bill 203 would allow the perpetrator to be charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter or feticide for the loss of a fetus at any stage of development.

“If someone kills a pregnant woman, they should not only be tried for her death, but also the death of the fetus,” said the author of the bill, Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis).

The bill would also allow those convicted to receive an additional sentence of six to 20 years, under certain circumstances.

The legislation would not apply to a lawfully performed abortion or pregnant woman carrying a fetus.

SB 203 will now be considered by the House of Representatives.