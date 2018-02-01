Senate panel advances bill creating official Indiana insect

Say's Firefly

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana is one step closer toward getting an official state insect.

A measure that would make the Say’s Firefly the official state insect was endorsed Wednesday on a 10-0 vote by the state Senate’s Public Policy Committee.

Students from Cumberland Elementary School in West Lafayette have campaigned for several years to have the bug recognized. This year Gov. Eric Holcomb took on their cause and made it part of his legislative agenda.

The insect was named by entomologist Thomas Say in 1826 while he lived in the southwestern Indiana town of New Harmony.

The pupils have argued that the lightning bug best represents Indiana because of its agricultural benefits and place in American history.

The bill now goes to the full Senate for a vote.

