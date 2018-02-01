× Rushville’s only Walmart location closing after almost 30 years

RUSHVILLE, Ind. – One of Indiana’s first Walmart locations is closing at the end of February.

Rushville Mayor Michael Pavey received a call from Walmart on Thursday telling him that the Arkansas-based corporation has decided to close the town’s only Walmart.

The Rushville Walmart opened its doors in November 1988, as one of the first communities in the state to get a Walmart. They currently employ 95 people.

The mayor said he was in shock when he received the news and Walmart assured him they were in the process of informing their employees.

Walmart said they are closing the locating because the lease is up and sales were not where they hoped to be.

The mayor said he is currently meeting with the Rush County Economic Development Commission to re-evaluate the situation.

They are looking for options to fill the space and to move past the current situation.