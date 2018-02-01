× Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indianapolis this weekend

Sense and Sensibility

Tarkington Theatre

It’s opening weekend for Civic Theatre’s playful adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility at Carmel’s Tarkington Theatre. It’s the timeless tale set in gossipy 18th century England, but this version is presented through a fresh female voice. The show begs the question: When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart? Audience members can expect bold theatricality and plenty of humor.

Click here for more info.

Inaugural Chili Cook-off

Market District

On Saturday from 11 AM to noon, head to Market District Supermarket in Carmel for their inaugural Chili Cook-off with Red Gold and Indiana Grown. While it is too late to enter your own recipe, you can come sample some of the top chili recipes in the city as semi-finalists battle it out for first place. Plus, the Grand Prize winner will punch their ticket to the World Food Championships later this year!

Click here for more info.

Make and Take Valentines

Garfield Park Conservatory

From 11 AM to noon, spread the love by making Valentines at Garfield Park Conservatory. Their “Make and Take Valentines” event is for kids from ages 3-13. Enjoy the fun of creating your own Valentine cards and gifts made from natural materials. Admission is only $5 but you do need to register in advance.

Click here for more info.

10th Annual Brewers of Indiana Guild Winterfest

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Beer lovers, head to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this Saturday from 3-7 PM for the 10th Annual Brewers of Indiana Guild Winterfest! The event features over 100 different Hoosier breweries and guests, cask ales, and as many 3 ounce samples as you desire. Plus, $3 from every ticket sold will benefit the event’s 2018 charity partner, Joy’s House, which provides care for adults living with physical and mental challenges while providing respite for caregivers. This event is 21+

Click here for more info.

Princess Tea Party

Broad Ripple Park Family Center

Join the Duchesses of Broad Ripple Park on Saturday from 10-11 AM for a fun-filled morning of crafts, games, stories, songs, and a tea party fit for royalty! Of course, you’re invited to bring your little princesses dressed in their favorite princess attire. Tickets are just $7 but you do need to pre-register. This event is for children ages 3-6.

Click here for more info.

Return of the Mac: Mac & Cheese Festival

Circle City Industrial Complex

The much anticipated Indianapolis Mac & Cheese Festival is back this Sunday at the Circle City Industrial Complex. This event will feature up to 30 of Indy’s favorite restaurants and chefs, each putting their unique spin on the classic macaroni and cheese. Tickets for the first session are already sold out, but there are still some tickets available for the second session (beginning at 4 PM). This is a sell-out event each year!

Click here for more info.