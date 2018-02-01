Purdue beats Maryland, wins 18th straight game

Posted 12:55 am, February 1, 2018, by , Updated at 01:20AM, February 1, 2018

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind - In their Wednesday night win against Maryland, the Boilers never trailed once. The Terrapins cut Purdue's lead to just 3 with 9 minutes to go but the Boilermakers quickly shut the door on Maryland and managed to escape with their 18th straight win, remaining atop of the Big Ten.

"They cut it to to three and that just kinda puts us on alert to play better, you have to lock in on defense and see what you're doing wrong because we know if we're making mistakes that's when they're gonna score." Freshman Matt Haarms said following the game. "We just locked in defensively at that point. These last few games have been a  little more tough for us but thats good for us. It shapes us."

"Whether it's been the Louisville game, Northwestern, Michigan games or Indiana on the road we've been in those possession type games," head coach Matt Painter said of his team in the post game press conference. "It shows that mental toughness of executing on the offensive end."

On Saturday Purdue travels to face the struggling Rutgers Scarlet Knights, but next week at this time they'll be welcoming Chris Holtmann and the #17 Buckeyes in a battle between the top two teams in the Big Ten.

