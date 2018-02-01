Police find missing 35-year-old man with autism

Posted 8:35 pm, February 1, 2018, by , Updated at 11:16PM, February 1, 2018

UPDATE:  Police said Starr arrived at his group home at around 10 p.m. in good condition.

They thank the public for their help.

Original Story:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a missing 35-year-old man with autism and schizophrenia.

Matthew Starr was last seen in the 6500 block of Cross Key Drive on Wednesday and officials say he functions at a 12-year-old level.

He is 5’5″, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Staff at Residential Services is concerned about Starr not taking his medication.

If located, contact Residential Services at 317-471-0750 or Andre Braswell at 317-722-9280.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s