ISP arrests man on reckless homicide charge in crash that killed 7-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested a man on multiple charges stemming from a crash that killed a 7-year-old girl in October.

On October 13, 2017 just after noon, emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on I-465 near Allisonville Road. Zoe Martin, 7, was seriously injured and died at Riley Hospital seven days later.

An investigation into the crash determined a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Robert Kearney II of Indianapolis, was traveling at approximately 75 mph when it struck the rear end of a Ford Explorer traveling at 54 mph driven by Elbert Martin.

The force of the impact caused the Explorer to spin sideways and strike a third vehicle. Zoe Martin was a backseat passenger in the Ford Explorer.

Investigators believe Kearney was driving recklessly just before the collision.

He allegedly continued driving after the crash in an attempt flee, but his truck became disabled before he could get too far.

Police believe he offered a controlled substance to the tow truck driver as payment for towing his truck.

At the time of the crash, Kearney was driving on a suspended license.

He faces the following charges:

Reckless Homicide (Level 5 Felony)

Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death (Level 5 Felony)

Possession a Look-Alike Substance (Class C Misdemeanor)

He was arrested January 31, and he was also found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Johnson County for theft.