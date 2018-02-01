× IndyGo to add more than 250 trips as part of transit improvement plan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IndyGo riders can expect additional service on bus routes in the near future.

On Sunday, Feb. 11, the transit company will add more than 250 weekly trips. IndyGo said the improvements will make the bus network “more useable and convenient.”

Riders will see the benefits immediately. Changes include:

Adding more than 250 trips on Routes 3, 8, 10, 39 and 87

Doubling weekend service for Routes 8 and 39

Adding new Sunday service on Route 87

Three additional Sunday night trips from the Airport to the Transit Center

Riders will encounter timing changes on Route 14. You can find more specifics at the IndyGo website. The changes are part of the Marion County Transit Plan, which is designed to boost IndyGo services by 70 percent, reduce wait times, increase service hours and make for easier transfers.

Riders who use Routes 3, 8, 10, 14, 39 and 87 should pick up new schedules, which are currently available online. Printed versions will be available next week. You can get them by