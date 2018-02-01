Hundreds will be running in their undies to help a Fishers girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out February 10th for Indianapolis' first ever Cupid Undie Run, an event where participants are expected to strip down to their bare essentials and run in their undies. It's all for a good cause: a seven year old fishers girl who's battled tumors her entire life. Kendall Reeve has a condition called neurofibramatosis: tumors grow along her nerves. One in 3,500 people have NF1. One in 25,000 have another form called NF2. It's caused by a genetic abnormality. There is no known cure.

"The tumors aren't perfect little balls," says Stephanie Reeve, Kendall's mother. "They are more like snakes. The tumors follow the nerve."

The result is Kendall has tumors growing in and around her pelvis, which means her hip is displaced. She can't walk and frequently she has pain.

"These cells, they're slowly growing," says Stephanie. "So it's a slow growing tumor. Chemo doesn't do much."

Neurofibramatosis isn't deterring Kendall though. She is a lively seven year old who can move on her own by scooting wherever she needs to go. As for school, she's in the first grade and uses a wheelchair. Kendall has two brothers and parents who adore her. In fact, on their own, the Reeves' have hosted parties at their home to raise money for research into NF.

Now the focus is on the upcoming run. Stephanie and her family are hopeful they'll get a good turnout for the undie run , which starts at noon at the tap on Mass Ave. There will be plenty of laughs, food and awards to keep the party going strong, they hope, for several hours. Their goal was to reach $25,000 in donations. They're already at $38,000. As for Kendall, she takes an experimental medicine which appears to be keeping her tumors from growing.

"Just like any parent, my hope is my daughter can live a long life and a long healthy life and be successful with what she wants to accomplish in her life," says Stephanie Reeve, as she holds her daughter in her arms. "We want people to have fun and learn about NF at the same time."

For more information on the Cupid Undie Run, click on the link below

https://cupids.org/