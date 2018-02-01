× Governor Holcomb directs Knox County flags to be flown at half-staff to honor fallen soldier

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Knox County to be flown at half-staff to honor 1st Lt. Clayton Robert “Clay” Cullen.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of his funeral, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.

Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Knox County to lower their flags to half-staff on Saturday to honor Cullen and his service to the community.

1st Lt. Clayton R. Cullen, 25, Bicknell, died in a helicopter crash in California last week. His AH-64 Apache helicopter went down at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.