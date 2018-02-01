× Colder with frequent chances for snow across Central Indiana.

A cold front moved across central Indiana Wednesday and brought a cold blast of air. Friday will be the coldest day we’ve had in two weeks.

Now, a weather pattern change will bring frequent chances for snow to Central Indiana.

We’ll stay cold through the weekend with highs in the 30s. Snow will develop late Saturday as our second cold front moves in and some accumulation is likely through Sunday.

A third cold front will bring the possibility of accumulating snow Tuesday through Wednesday.

Lows will be in the singles overnight

Friday will be cold and dry.

Snow will develop late Saturday.

Light snow will accumulate Sunday.

After a sunny day, more snow will develop Monday night.

Snow is likely Tuesday.

Snow will accumulate Wednesday.