× Butler cruises past Marquette, 92-72

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Butler won its 3rd straight game Wednesday night 92-72 at Marquette improving to 16-7 overall and 6-4 in Big East play.

The Bulldogs had 6 players in double figures led by Tyler Wideman’s 23 points and 9 rebounds.

Butler took it to the home standing Golden Eagles leading by 15 points at the half and by as much as 30 in the second half.

Next up for the Bulldogs it’s back to Hinkle Fieldhouse in Saturday afternoon for a 12 o’clock tip against DePaul.