Amtrak train delayed in northwest Indiana after striking truck

DYER, Ind. – An Amtrak train that began in Indianapolis Thursday morning was delayed for over an hour after striking a truck in northwest Indiana.

Train 51 which departed Indianapolis at around 1 p.m. struck a black truck on train track just north of US 30 in Dyer.

There were no injuries aboard the train and it didn’t receive any damage. The driver of the truck suffered non-life threatening injuries.

We spoke with a local man who works in Chicago that was on the train today.

“We heard a loud thump and felt the train cars jerk and you could tell the conductor was slamming the brakes on,” Corbin said. ” When we looked behind us we could see there was a truck flipping over.”

According to Corbin, the train started moving to Chicago just after 6 p.m.