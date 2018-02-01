× 35-year-old facing charges after allegedly assaulting, robbing man at Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. – A Noblesville man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting and robbing another man at a Fishers home.

When police located the victim near the intersection of 126th Street and Hoosier Road, he told them he’d been attacked in the 12300 block of Steelers Boulevard.

Police say the victim sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries consistent with being assaulted. Before he was transported to a local hospital, he told officers that 35-year-old Anthony S. Williams II was responsible.

The victim told police he was visiting a friend’s house when Williams was invited over. The assault reportedly happened shortly after.

Detectives and evidence technicians responded to speak with witnesses and collect evidence.

Officers located Williams, took him into custody and transported him to the Hamilton County Jail without incident.

Williams is being charged with criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, battery, pointing a firearm, theft, dealing marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.