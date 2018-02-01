15 homeless men overdose on bath salts at downtown Indianapolis shelter

Posted 3:24 pm, February 1, 2018, by , Updated at 03:38PM, February 1, 2018

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Within a 48-hour period, 15 homeless men overdosed on bath salts at the Wheeler Mission, according to the shelter’s chief development officer, Steve Kerr.

Kerr said Thursday that seven of the men were inside the shelter and eight were outside. According to him, all of the men are doing well, except one who is on life-support.

The overdoses are part of an increase in medical runs to the area near E. Market St. and North Delaware St. IMPD’s Sgt. Christopher Wilburn says officers responded to a total of 21 cases in the area.

Sgt. Wilburn added that bath salts are not regulated and police are investigating the source of the drugs.

CBS4’s Haley Bull is following this story and will have a full report tonight at 10 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s