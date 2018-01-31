Train carrying members of Congress, including 4 from Indiana, involved in West Virginia crash

A train carrying members of Congress — including House Speaker Paul Ryan — to their legislative retreat in West Virginia hit a truck Wednesday, multiple sources told CNN.

An aide confirmed Ryan was on the train and is fine. Separately, a congressman on the train told CNN most of the staff and members on the train are OK. Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, Sen. Todd Young, Rep. Susan Brooks and Rep. Larry Bucshon were all on the train. Bucshon, a heart surgeon, has been helping patients.

Indiana Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita were not on board.

NEW: Sen Young's office says he was on the train that crashed into a truck. Spokesman for @SenToddYoung: "He is fine. He was not injured" @FOX59 @CBS4Indy — Dan Spehler (@DanSpehler) January 31, 2018

Amanda and I are on the train carrying GOP members to our annual retreat that just had an accident. We are okay, but please join us in praying for those injured and their families. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 31, 2018

.@DrLarryBucshon, a heart surgeon, is among the doctors on the train of GOP lawmakers who are helping those hurt in the train crash, according to @RepJimBanks. — Maureen Groppe (@mgroppe) January 31, 2018

Me & my Chief of Staff, Megan Savage, are okay. Prayers for those who were injured & those who have suffered any injury on the train. So grateful for the doctors in Congress who are helping as we speak. — Susan W. Brooks (@SusanWBrooks) January 31, 2018

I am on the train in Virginia and okay. It does not appear that there were serious injuries on the train. Please pray for those in the vehicle that was struck. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) January 31, 2018

The Amtrak train left from Union Station in Washington earlier Wednesday, and was carrying members of Congress, as well as their spouses, some family members and aides to the lawmakers.

Rep. John Faso, a New York Republican, who was on the train that crashed, said he was able to see the truck that hit the train, and that he was told that injuries were expected from people in the truck, not train.

“There was (what) looks like a tractor trailer carrying trash that was hit by the train,” Faso, who said he was in the third car of the train, told CNN.

“I think everyone on the train is OK,” Faso said. “I don’t know that for sure, it’s a long train. But most of the concern is for the people outside.”

One GOP source was unsure how many members of Congress were on the train or how many people were injured, but said there were injuries.

That source said members “hit the deck.”

Republican members of Congress were on their way for a retreat at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, starting Wednesday and ending Friday. Vice President Mike Pence, who was not on the train, is scheduled to speak to members later Wednesday and President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the event tomorrow.