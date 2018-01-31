× Tipton man in jail for allegedly starving 5-year-old now faces child molestation charges

TIPTON, Ind. – A man in Tipton who was arrested last year for allegedly starving a 5-year-old now faces child molestation charges.

Johnathon M. Parsley, 29, was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony, on June 15, 2017.

Police say the young victim was treated for severe malnutrition, weighing just 32 pounds at the time.

Parsley has remained in jail since his arrest.

Recently, Tipton police detectives, with the assistance of DCS, launched a separate investigation into Parsley. This week he was charged with two counts of child molesting, where the defendant is at least 21 (Level 1 Felony); and one count of child molesting, fondling or touching with child under 14 (Level 4 Felony).

Parsley’s initial hearing was held in the Tipton Circuit Court on Monday, January 29 for the new charges, and a pre-trial conference is currently scheduled for Wednesday, March 28.