State asks board to revoke home inspector’s license, make him pay back customers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The state is close to finishing up its case against a home inspector investigated by CBS4 Problem Solvers.

The Home Inspectors Licensing Board found Anthony Maxie in default and suspended his license another 90 days at a hearing this week.

Maxie, who obtained his state license in 2013, has been accused of taking customers' money and not providing home inspection reports. He also did not disclose multiple felony charges and convictions in his initial and renewal applications to the state.

"Given Mr. Maxie’s failure to provide written home inspection reports, coupled with the nature of his criminal convictions and pending charges, and his failure to disclosure those to the board, the state respectfully requests in the interest of public safety, the board extend (his) ... suspension for an additional period of 90 days," Deputy Attorney General Amber Finley said at the hearing.

CBS4 Problem Solvers has spoken to multiple customers who say Maxie either gave them incomplete reports, or delivered no report.

In November, one of those customers, Rhiannon Stavroules, testified before the board. Stavroules told CBS4 she went to Maxie because of his professional website, advertising a $199 inspection deal.

"It's reassuring that the state is going to (take) procedures to get him off the streets," Stavroules said then.

According to court records, Maxie bonded out of jail in early January. He also received permission from a Jackson County judge to travel out of the state. Maxie is still facing multiple criminal charges in multiple counties, unrelated to his business.

Despite being out of jail, Maxie did not show up for the hearing. His website for Home Time Inspections is no longer active online and CBS4 Problem Solvers found his phone number is disconnected.

Maxie will have a week to respond to the state's notice of default. The home inspectors board will need to hold a meeting within 90 days to decide what to do.

In an amended complaint, the Attorney General's Office suggested these measures:

Revoke Maxie's license

Require Maxie pay back four customers, listed in the complaint

Require Maxie pay the state's prosecution costs

"Provide any further relief the Board deems just and proper"

