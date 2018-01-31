School nurses talk flu prevention and what to do if your child gets sick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The flu continues to spread throughout Central Indiana and the number of cases are on the rise.

In a flu report released on Friday, 107 Hoosiers have died this season. That number is up from last week's report of 79 people.

The flu often starts at school, with school nurses on the front lines of the 'flu war.'

These nurses are sharing their tips, and encouraging parents to talk to their kids about how illnesses can spread.

"We have a 24 hour sickness policy," says Sarah Gearries, a school nurse with Community Health Network. "If they have a fever greater than 101, they need to stay home. If they're using Tylenol to keep that fever away, they still need to stay home because they're still at risk of spreading illness in school and that can go really fast."

School nurses with Community Health Network say good hand-washing is crucial. If kids are blowing their nose, they need to immediately wash their hands afterwards.

As far as coughing is concerned, nurses say kids should be taught to cough in their arm. If children are coughing in their hands, the minute they touch something, the virus can spread.

Nurses say drinking fluids is crucial to feeling better, saying water keeps everything thinned out and keeps things moving.

Once your child starts feeling better, the flu can still be spread, or even get worse.

"Maybe keep them one more day, because if you get them up and going and expect them to do their normal class routine, sometimes it just kind of aggravates stuff again," says Rebecca Caban, a school nurse for Community Health Network.

Caban found a way to make hand-washing more fun. She taught her students a 30-second hand-washing routine to the words of 'Whip/Nae Nae.'

Nurses with Community Health Network says hand-washing is one of the easiest ways to keep kids healthy.