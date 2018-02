× Police: 1 dead after car accident in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Hancock County are at the scene of a traffic fatality Wednesday night.

At around 9:45, deputies were dispatched to the area of SR 67 and CR 900 N. on the report of a two-vehicle accident.

One person is dead following the accident and another person was transported by air ambulance.

SR 67 is currently shut down.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.