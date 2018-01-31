Nebraska woman wants parents to be aware of unusual flu symptom

BLAIR, Neb.– A Nebraska mother is warning parents of an unusual flu symptom after her son broke out in hives before testing positive for influenza.

On Friday, Brodi Willard shared her story on Facebook, explaining her son’s unexpected flu diagnosis.

“My son came home from school with hives. Every time he would scratch, more would appear. We tried changing his clothes and giving him a bath, but nothing helped. I called his pediatrician. They said they had two kids come into the office that day with the same symptoms and tested positive for influenza. I took him to the doctor and he tested positive for influenza B.”

Willard said her son had no other symptoms. No fever, no cough and no runny nose; only hives.

Willard’s post has been shared over 230,000 times.

Dr. Valerie Melton with Community Health Network says hives are an uncommon symptom of the flu.

“We have not seen this symptom in our office,” said Dr. Melton.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not list hives as a symptom of the flu.