Mild and breezy day ahead across central Indiana

Clouds are expected to linger the majority of the day, obscuring the view of this morning’s lunar eclipse for most of the Midwest.

Despite clouds for most of the day, temperatures are expected to warm up this afternoon.

The main reason or the warming? South winds. And they’ll be breezy as well!

Winds could gust over 30 mph this afternoon.

While winds will diminish this evening, they’ll remain out of the south. This should keep temperatures from getting too chilly overnight. Expect a low of 32 tonight.

A little light rain or wintry mix could be possible as the cold front slides through tonight. Very light wintry mix will be possible on Thursday.