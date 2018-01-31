Meet Peyton Manning: ‘Vacation Quarterback’ in new Super Bowl ad

If you need someone to lead your football team on the field, few are better than Peyton Manning.

But if you’re looking for someone to cast the Patronus Charm, then, well, maybe you’d better find someone else.

The former Colts quarterback is featured in a new commercial from Universal Orlando Resort. In the ad, Manning takes the title of “Vacation Quarterback” and helps guide guests through the theme park’s many attractions.

“I’m going to need all of you to push your vacation to 110%!” he says while on a roller coaster with one guest.

“But that’s mathematically impossible!” the kid yells back.

The five-time MVP’s response?

“With an attitude like that, it sure is!”

Manning tries his hand at casting a spell with a wand, but he isn’t very successful despite getting some pointers from a kid. He constantly mispronounces the spell and can’t get it right.

“You’re uncoachable!” the kid finally tells him—something Manning probably didn’t hear much throughout his storied football career.

He does express some interest in the magic world, however, telling guests, “You know, I really wanted to play Quidditch, but we’re kind of a football family.”

Some other highlights: Manning letting out a high-pitched scream while on a ride and scattering with other guests at the sudden emergence of a velociraptor.

Universal Parks & Resorts will air a 60-second version of the ad during pregame coverage of the Super Bowl. A 30-second version of the commercial will run during the big game.