Indiana University plans $99M housing, dining complex for Bloomington campus

January 31, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University officials are proposing a new $99 million student housing and dining complex for the school’s Bloomington campus.

The new complex would include several buildings near the existing McNutt Quadrangle residence halls on the northern side of the IU campus. The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports the complex would have living space for 700 students with a mix of single- and multiple-occupancy rooms.

The dining facility would be an addition and partial renovation to the central portion of the McNutt complex.

University officials plan to pay for the project from housing and dining fee revenues. The IU Board of Trustees is expected to consider the plan during meetings Thursday and Friday in Indianapolis.

