× IFD peer review confirms Flora fire that killed 4 sisters was intentionally set

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In late November 2017, the Indiana State Police requested the Indianapolis Fire Department conduct a peer review of the origin and cause of the Flora Fire that occurred November 21, 2016 and resulted in four deaths.

The review commenced the first week of December 2017 and concluded this past Thursday, January 25. A meeting to summarize the peer review analysis was held yesterday afternoon with detectives from the Indiana State Police, members of the Indianapolis Fire Department Fire Investigation Section, and Indiana State Fire Marshal personnel.