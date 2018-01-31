× Carson’s in Circle Centre Mall to close, along with 4 other Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Five Carson’s stores in Indiana are closing their doors, including the Circle Centre Mall location in Indianapolis. The stores in Anderson, Columbus, Elkhart and Marion will also close up shop.

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. announced Tuesday that it will close 42 stores in addition to five previously announced store closures.

The company’s president and CEO, Bill Tracy, said the closures are part of a “comprehensive turnaround plan” that was announced in November to move forward with a more productive store footprint.

“Including other recently announced store closures, we expect to close a total of 47 stores in early 2018,” said Tracy. “We remain focused on executing our key initiatives to drive improved performance in an effort to strengthen our capital structure to support the business going forward.”

Starting Feb. 1, affected stores will be holding closing sales for about 10 to 12 weeks.

Employees at the stores being closed will be offered the opportunity to interview for available positions at other store locations.

“We would like to thank the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations and express deep gratitude to our team of hard-working associates for their commitment to Bon-Ton and to serving our customers,” said Tracy.