Security bolstered at Anderson schools after weekend fight, discovery of gun on school property
ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson are investigating after fights involving students led to the discovery of a gun on school property.
Anderson Community School Corporation sent a letter to parents assuring them that school is safe. The letter said the weekend fight involved students and “community members” at a local park.
Anderson police put extra officers on campus after rumors spread that the fight would spill into school. The district interviewed students and found a weapon in a student’s vehicle. The district said appropriate disciplinary action has been taken.
Here’s the letter in its entirety:
This past weekend, there was an altercation at a local park that involved a group of students and community members. Many of the participants involved attend Anderson Community Schools. On Sunday evening, the administration was notified that social media was indicating the altercation could carry on into the week and potentially into the schools on Monday.
ACS Administration worked with APD and had increased administrative and police presence this morning when students arrived to ensure safety for all students and staff.
During the course of the ACS investigation, photos provided evidence that weapons were present at the incident over the weekend. Students were then questioned and a search ensued shortly thereafter. During the search, a weapon was found in a vehicle and was seized by the police department without incident. Appropriate disciplinary action has been taken at this point with the student.
Students were safe and secured at all times in the building and were at no time in harm’s way. Student and staff safety is the #1 priority for our school corporation. ACS will continue to be diligent in our efforts to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for students and staff!