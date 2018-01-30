× Security bolstered at Anderson schools after weekend fight, discovery of gun on school property

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson are investigating after fights involving students led to the discovery of a gun on school property.

Anderson Community School Corporation sent a letter to parents assuring them that school is safe. The letter said the weekend fight involved students and “community members” at a local park.

Anderson police put extra officers on campus after rumors spread that the fight would spill into school. The district interviewed students and found a weapon in a student’s vehicle. The district said appropriate disciplinary action has been taken.

Here’s the letter in its entirety: