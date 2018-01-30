Push for hate crimes law fails again in Indiana Legislature
INDIANAPOLIS — A push for Indiana to adopt a law targeting hate crimes has failed again in the state Legislature.
The bill was set for consideration Tuesday morning in a state Senate committee, but the chairman says he decided to not take a vote because a consensus couldn’t be reached over its wording.
Bills targeting hate crimes have failed in recent years and Indiana is one of just five states without laws against crimes motivated by factors such as race, gender, religion and sexual orientation.
Republican legislative leaders had voiced support for the measure, but social conservatives against it argued hate crime laws create special protected classes that treat victims of similar crimes differently. Supporters maintained the lack of such a law makes Indiana look backward.
Indiana Senate President Pro Tem David Long (R-Fort Wayne) issued this statement:
“In the end, we were unable to come to a consensus on how to approach this issue. Some members felt that making a list in Indiana code would inevitably leave someone off, some felt the bill was fine as it was, and some felt that Indiana code already allows the aggravator concept to apply in a bias-crime situation, which is true.
“The Indiana Supreme Court, in its ruling in the case of Witmer v. State, found Indiana’s sentencing statute allows a court to punish bias crimes more severely by allowing judges to consider any factor they see fit, which would include things like race or gender identity.
“For those reasons, many members of our caucus feel that there is justification for not moving Sen. Glick’s bill forward at this time. I have no doubt the General Assembly will continue to discuss this issue moving forward, but that conversation will now have to wait until next year.”