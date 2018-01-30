× More than 100,000 petitioners want food stamps to include pet food

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition urging the USDA to expand food stamps to include food for pets.

The petition was started by Mississippi native Edward Johnston Jr. last week. He says pets are part of the family and should not have to feel the burden of a financial rough patch.

He is asking that the federal government modify food stamp rules to make it easier for low income people to buy food for their pets.

Over 100,000 people have signed the petition thus far.

“I have only been on SNAP benefits for a few months, but I have been unable to feed my little dog due to government regulations,” Johnston said.

Animal welfare organizations like the ASPCA say that allowing food stamps to be used for pet food could potentially keep tens of thousands of animals out of shelters.

