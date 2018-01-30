Jerrald
Name: Jerrald
Age: 48
City you reside: Cicero
Party affiliation: Republican
Who did you vote for in the 2016 presidential election? Trump
Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? Live from studio 6B and IN Focus
How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? 2 hours
Will you vote to reelect Trump? Yes
Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: I have grown up in a Republican family centered around a manufacturing business started by my Grandfather in 1954. I support President Trump because I witnessed how compassionate he was in my own community long before he was a TV star or president.