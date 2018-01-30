× Jerrald

Name: Jerrald

Age: 48

City you reside: Cicero

Party affiliation: Republican

Who did you vote for in the 2016 presidential election? Trump

Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? Live from studio 6B and IN Focus

How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? 2 hours

Will you vote to reelect Trump? Yes

Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: I have grown up in a Republican family centered around a manufacturing business started by my Grandfather in 1954. I support President Trump because I witnessed how compassionate he was in my own community long before he was a TV star or president.