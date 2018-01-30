Huge Peyton Manning fan gets surprise of a lifetime, wins Super Bowl contest

Courey Marshall of San Diego has followed Peyton Manning throughout his professional career, rooting first for the Indianapolis Colts and then for the Denver Broncos.

So it was a real shock when Manning showed up to let Marshall know he’d won Courtyard’s Super Bowl Sleepover Contest!

Marshall and his wife showed up at what they thought was a photo shoot for contest finalists. Instead, Manning was there acting as the photo shoot director. He told Marshall to take different poses and then came out to surprise him and his wife.

“Good job,” Manning said after revealing himself. “Congrats, man. You’re the winner!”

“Oh, my gosh! Can you believe this?” an excited Marshall said. “It is an honor. I appreciate you with all my heart taking the time to do this. I’ve always had faith in you my entire life.”

Marshall also yelled “Omaha!” which was Manning’s signature on-field phrase.

Marshall and his wife will spend Saturday night inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and wake up there for Super Bowl morning. Their field-level stadium suite has been transformed into a Courtyard guestroom for the occasion.

According to organizers, the couple will also enjoy a night of customized in-stadium experiences, surprises and access to exclusive events throughout the weekend. Of course, they’ll also get tickets to the big game.