Hoosiers fall to No. 17 Ohio State 71-56

Posted 9:36 pm, January 30, 2018, by

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 20: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts from the sideline in the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during their game at Madison Square Garden on January 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Devonte Green scored a team-high 20 points off the bench and Juwan Morgan chipped in with 15, but Indiana could not overcome a slow start in a 71-56 loss to No. 17 Ohio State, Tuesday evening in Columbus, OH.

The Hoosiers (12-11, 5-6 Big Ten) fell behind by nine, 14-5 after just 4:09 of play and never again got within seven of the Buckeyes (19-5, 10-1 Big Ten). Chris Holtmann’s squad featured a balanced attack with four players scoring in double figures, led by Jae’Sean Tate’s 16. Kaleb Wesson was perfect from the field, going 7-7 for 14 points, while Keita Bates-Diop added 13 points and 13 rebounds. C.J. Jackson rounded out the double figure scorers with 10.

Next up, Indiana returns to Assembly Hall to host No. 5 Michigan State, Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Ohio State will host Illinois on Super Bowl Sunday at noon.

 

