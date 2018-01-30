Hendricks County Meals on Wheels provides hundreds of warm meals each week to elderly and shut-in

DANVILLE, Ind.– A nonprofit in Hendricks County is giving back to the community by distributing meals to those in need.

Hendricks County’s Meals on Wheels provides home-delivered meals to people who are unable to prepare meals for themselves due to illness, disability or age.

The Meals on Wheels program, sponsored by Hendricks Regional Health, serves more than 130 meals each week.

Volunteers are a crucial part of the organization, as just one part-time person runs the program.

“We are very grateful to our volunteers that help us every single day,” said Sue Cox, the program director for Meals on Wheels of Hendricks County. “I think it’s really just self assuring for family members that live out of town to know their loved ones are receiving a nutritious meal and that someone is checking in on them on a daily basis.”

The nonprofit provides meals Monday through Friday at a low cost to individuals who are unable to leave their home.

“We have been doing it for about two years,” said Bobby Stoebick, a volunteer for the nonprofit. “It’s our chance to give back and help with the elderly. They have worked hard in life and we enjoy giving back to them.”

A team of registered dietitians at Hendricks Regional Health plan and prepare the meals. Meals contain one-third of the minimum daily nutrition requirements for adults and special diets are available as needed.

“All of our clients receive a hot meal and they also have the option of receiving a supper meal, with a cold sandwich, side and drink,” said Cox. “In addition to that, we have received a grant from the Hendricks County Community Foundation where we were able to purchase shelf stable meals to provide each client free of charge. That is to be used on days where we might not be able to deliver. For example, inclement weather or on the weekends.”

Daniel and Bobby Stoebick have been volunteering with Meals on Wheels for over two years. Every other Tuesday, they drive around the county delivering warm meals.

On Tuesday, the couple surprised a Danville woman with a special delivery on her 90th birthday. The Stoebicks met Agnes while volunteering with Meals on Wheels.

“We’ve known Agnes for a long time,” said Bobby. “She’s a pleasure and is always very happy to see us. We’re happy to see her and happy to be a part of her birthday. We’ve known her for a long time and really enjoy her.”

Agnes Hadley has received meals from the nonprofit for the past three years. She said when it became dangerous for her to cook, she signed up to receive daily meals.

“They are always friendly and very nice,” said Hadley. “They even bring my paper up for me when I don’t get out to get it. They are very helpful.”

Click here if you would like to donate to the organization or are interested in volunteering.

Click here for an application to receive meals.