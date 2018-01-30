‘Glee’ star Mark Salling dead at 35 from apparent suicide, TMZ reports

Posted 1:21 pm, January 30, 2018

Actor Mark Salling poses for the cameras as cast members from the hit TV series Glee and guests attend the world premiere of Glee The 3D Concert Movie in Westwood on August 6, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. AFP PHOTO/Frederic J.BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – “Glee” star Mark Salling, 35, has died of an apparent suicide, according to TMZ.

His body was found close to his home near a riverbed in Sunland, California, according to TMZ.

Salling is best known for playing Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the Fox hit “Glee” from 2009 to 2015.

He was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child porn. Investigators found more than 50,000 images of child pornography on a laptop, hard drive and USB thumb drive seized from the residence, according to court records.

