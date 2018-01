× Fishers police search for missing girl

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers police are asking for the public’s help with locating a runaway juvenile.

Keyara Wilson was last seen last Wednesday, January 24. She is approximately 5’5”, 185 pounds and has a tattoo of the word “faith” on her right wrist.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Fishers Police Detective Campbell at 317-595-3300.