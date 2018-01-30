× Court doc: Bloomington mom admits to holding hand over toddler’s mouth for 45 minutes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington mother was arrested after she admitted to slapping her 2-year-old son and holding her hand over his mouth for 45 minutes, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the incident on Jan. 9 when a family member showed them a 6-minute video that was taken the day before.

In the video, 22-year-old Makayla Carpenter can be seen cussing and attempting to hush the child before placing her hands over his face, according to the affidavit.

While listening to the video, deputies say they could hear the child struggling to breathe. When Makayla removed her hands, the affidavit says she slapped the child.

After reviewing the evidence and contacting the Department of Child Services, officers traveled to the apartment where the incident happened, located in the 3000 block of S. Leonard Springs Rd.

When officers spoke with Makayla, she admitted to the incident and said she knew she was making it difficult for the child to breathe normally, according to the affidavit. She also reportedly said she feels like a “monster.”

Makayla was taken into custody and booked into the Monroe County Correctional Facility, where she was charged with domestic battery and strangulation, both level 6 felonies.