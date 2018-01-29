× Purdue keeps rolling after third straight win over IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Assembly Hall has been very good to Purdue as of late. The Boilermakers have won their three of their last four games there.

As tough as it’s been for Indiana, it’s becoming a very special season for Purdue, pulling out Sunday’s match-up in the last five minutes.

“You’re not going to beat everybody by 20 points,” said Purdue senior guard P.J. Thompson. “IU’s probably the toughest place to play in the Big Ten, especially wearing black and gold on your jersey. I think we did a great job sticking with our game plan and finishing the game.”

“The last five meetings since we’ve been here have decided by a single digit,” Purdue senior forward Vincent Edwards said. “To come out and pull that one out was huge for us and all of the Boilermakers around the world. I think we’re all going to enjoy this one.”

“Anytime you can get on the road and be able to grind out a victory, especially in a physical game like this,” said Purdue head coach Matt Painter. “I thought Indiana’s defense was great, caused us a lot of problems and I thought our guys made some plays down the stretch.”

“We battled. We gave ourselves a chance to win the game,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said. “Like I told the team afterwards, very disappointed we didn’t come through. Our last two minutes, we squandered possessions, especially offensively. You can’t do that in a big game like this against that type of team. They make you pay.”

The Hoosiers showed some fight, but can they keep it up in this very brutal stretch of schedule? They travel to 13th ranked Ohio State on Tuesday.

As for the Boilermakers, they now have won a school-record 17 consecutive games with no sign of slowing down. They host Maryland on Wednesday.