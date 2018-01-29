Paul George joins Team LeBron in NBA All-Star Game as injury replacement

Posted 6:55 am, January 29, 2018, by

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 20: Dwyane Wade #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends against Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game at Quicken Loans Arena on January 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Paul George will replace injured New Orleans center DeMarcus Cousins on Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the decision Saturday, a day after Cousins went down for the season with an Achilles tear. The All-Star Game is Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.

George is averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.17 steals in his first season with the Thunder after seven with Indiana.

“Obviously, I would have liked to make it under better circumstance, because of an injury I got in,” George said after his team’s 121-108 win at Detroit. “But needless to say, I’m happy for this to be my fifth and go alongside Russ (Westbrook) and, you know, be a part of this franchise to hold it down for the Thunder. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

Cousins was voted to start and was drafted to Team LeBron by captain LeBron James.