Parents say Butler botched daughter’s rape allegation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The parents of a former Butler University student say the school botched their daughter's rape allegation.

The parents, who wish not to be named, tell CBS4 their daughter was 18 when she says she was raped at a fraternity at Butler.

The girl claims she told Butler faculty she was raped, but no one gave her any information about the options available to her, including her option to file a police report. Federal law mandates universities inform students of their options if there is a rape allegation.

The parents say that failure may hurt her case, because she wasn't able to collect forensic evidence in time. They say their daughter felt distraught and defeated.

“She had been sort of floundering with no, very little, if any, support from Butler and certainly no direction as to what she should do,” said one of the girl’s parents.

The parents say the accused rapist was kicked out of school.

The incident is now being investigated by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide if charges will be filed.

Butler President Jim Danko issued this statement to CBS4 regarding the rape allegation: