Indy Eleven to play games at Lucas Oil Stadium

Posted 9:40 am, January 29, 2018, by , Updated at 10:22AM, January 29, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indy Eleven has reached an agreement to play their games at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2018.

The Capital Improvement Board, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, and Indy Eleven owner Ersal Ozdemir  made the announcement at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

In the previous seasons, the team has played at IUPUI’s Carroll Stadium.

Earlier this month, the team announced another big change: they’re leaving the North American Soccer League and joining the United Soccer League.

Ozdemir says the team will see further growth through this change.

The team has drawn an average of 9,170 fans per game throughout its four seasons, and the club won its first trophy in the 2016 spring season.

