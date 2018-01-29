Hundreds of red hats donated to Indy newborns to raise awareness for heart disease

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The American Heart Association delivered 200 red hats to Eskenazi Health on Monday as part of its Little Hats, Big Hearts program. The hats will be given to all newborns during the month of February.

More than 230 volunteers from across Indiana crocheted and knitted more than 4,300 hats that will be used in 50 hospitals in the state. Hats will also be delivered to Community Health Network hospitals Monday and to Franciscan Health Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The Little Hats, Big Hearts program raises awareness about heart disease, the No. 1 killer of Americans, and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country. The hats are given to newborns in February in celebration of American Heart Month.