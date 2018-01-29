× Fishers police want you to call 911 if someone pulls up, says you’ve lost license plate

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers police are warning drivers about a potentially dangerous license plate scheme.

The department says a female was driving near the intersection of 116th St. and Allisonville Rd. on Sunday when a pickup truck pulled alongside her.

A male passenger reportedly got her attention and told her she had lost her license plate. She says he then held up a license plate and pretended it belonged to her.

Thankfully, police say the female knew her plate number, recognized she was in danger and continued driving.

Police say anyone who is approached in this manner should call 911 immediately.