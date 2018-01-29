‘Experienced pilot’ flies plane under overpass, lands plane on California highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Officials say an “experienced pilot” flew under an overpass and made an emergency landing on a freeway south of Los Angeles.

The Costa Mesa Fire Department tweeted Sunday night that the plane landed safely, its occupants got out and that no injuries were reported.

*Update* experienced Pilot performs emergency landing safely on NB 55 at Del Mar. pic.twitter.com/jDYM3nneoc — Costa Mesa FD (@CMFD_PIO) January 29, 2018

KTLA reported that the Beech G33 plane was on its way to land at John Wayne Airport in the city of Santa Ana when the pilot reported the “engine quit.”

“I saw an opening on the highway and I went for it right away," the pilot told KTLA. "I had to make a last minute, last second judgment on whether or not we could make it over, and we didn’t have the airspeed to make it over, so I went under it."

Costa Mesa Fire Capt. Chris Coatez said it was a "complete miracle" that traffic was light on the freeway when the pilot decided to land there.